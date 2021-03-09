The No. 11-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 14-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in a 2021 ACC Tournament first-round matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Wake Forest is 6-15, while the Fighting Irish are 10-14. Notre Dame won the last meeting on Feb. 2, 79-58.

The Fighting Irish are favored by eight points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest spread: Notre Dame -8

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest over-under: 141 points

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Notre Dame upended the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday, 83-73. Five players scored in double digits: Prentiss Hubb (22 points), Dane Goodwin (15), Nikola Djogo (11), Nate Laszewski (11), and Cormac Ryan (11). It was the Fighting Irish's first ranked win since 2017. Notre Dame stopped a four-game losing streak with the victory.

Hubb is 10th in the nation in total assists (145) and 14th in assists per game (6.0). Notre Dame has won four of five ACC tournament games at Greensboro Coliseum. The Fighting Irish have won their first game in the ACC tourney in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Wake Forest lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home on Friday, 75-63. The Demon Deacons allowed the Yellow Jackets to shoot 55.8 percent from the field. Ian DuBose scored 18 points. Wake Forest has lost seven consecutive games.

Daivien Williamson scored 15 points on Friday. The Demon Deacons last made it to the second round of the ACC tourney in 2017. Wake Forest has lost seven of 12 all-time matchups with Notre Dame.

