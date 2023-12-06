Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Toledo 3-4, Oakland 5-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics Center Orena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Toledo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 86-77 to the Patriots.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dante Maddox Jr., who scored 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Javan Simmons, who scored 11 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Oakland's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. Their bruising 98-77 defeat to the Mastodons might stick with them for a while. Oakland has struggled against PFW recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Rockets now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Toledo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went Toledo's way against Oakland in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as Toledo made off with a 112-90 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Oakland.