Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Buffalo 2-17, Ohio 10-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. The Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Buffalo took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Friday. They walked away with a 71-64 victory over the Golden Flashes.

Ohio got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylin Hunter out in front who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Shereef Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

The Bobcats' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-10. As for the Bulls, they bumped their record down to 2-17 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Ohio haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 15.3 turnovers per game. Given Ohio's sizeable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Ohio's way against Buffalo in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as Ohio made off with a 85-61 victory. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Buffalo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio and Buffalo both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.