Halftime Report

UCLA is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 23-22 lead against Ohio State.

UCLA came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: UCLA 5-3, Ohio State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a holiday battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at State Farm Arena. Ohio State does have the home-court advantage, but UCLA is expected to win by 2.5 points.

After a 86-77 finish the last time they played, UCLA and Villanova decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bruins took a 65-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCLA has scored all season.

Despite their defeat, UCLA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Adem Bona, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Ohio State unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Nittany Lions by a score of 83-80. Ohio State was up 18 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite their defeat, Ohio State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zed Key, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Bruce Thornton was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Even though they lost, Ohio State were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Penn State only posted 11 assists.

The Bruins' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 5-3. As for the Buckeyes, they bumped their record down to 8-2 with that loss, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCLA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCLA came up short against Ohio State when the teams last played back in December of 2020, falling 77-70. Can UCLA avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCLA is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCLA.

Dec 19, 2020 - Ohio State 77 vs. UCLA 70

Dec 22, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. UCLA 66

Dec 17, 2016 - UCLA 86 vs. Ohio State 73

Injury Report for Ohio State

Owen Spencer: out (Undisclosed)

Taison Chatman: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UCLA