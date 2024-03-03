The Ohio State Buckeyes (17-12) will look to continue surging under interim head coach Jake Diebler when they host the rival Michigan Wolverines (8-21) on Sunday. After a stretch of six losses in seven games led to the firing of Chris Holtman, the Buckeyes have won three out of four under Diebler, a span that included a massive upset of Purdue. Michigan, meanwhile, is struggling mightily, entering Sunday's matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Buckeyes as 11-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 143.5. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

Michigan vs. Ohio State date: Sunday, March 3

Michigan vs. Ohio State time: 4 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Ohio State TV channel: CBS

Michigan vs. Ohio State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Michigan vs. Ohio State

For Ohio State vs. Michigan, the model projects the Wolverines to cover the spread as 11-point underdogs. These two teams are trending in opposite directions, but the Wolverines have had success in this series in recent years. Michigan is 4-2 in its last six meetings against the Buckeyes, and Ohio State has failed to win by double-digits since securing a 79-67 win over Penn State on Jan. 20.

In addition, the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 73-65 earlier this season. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua paced Michigan in that victory, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ohio State's bench scored just 11 points in that defeat and SportsLine's model is calling for the Wolverines to do enough on defense to stay within the number on Sunday. Stream the game here.

