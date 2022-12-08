Who's Playing

Rutgers @ No. 25 Ohio State

Current Records: Rutgers 6-2; Ohio State 6-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #25 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. OSU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

If there were any doubts why the Buckeyes were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They claimed a resounding 96-59 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at home. Six players on OSU scored in the double digits: forward Brice Sensabaugh (15), guard Bruce Thornton (13), guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (12), forward Zed Key (11), guard Sean McNeil (10), and center Felix Okpara (10). Gayle Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Duke Blue Devils last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Roddy Gayle Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, RU strolled past the Indiana Hoosiers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 63-48. RU's guard Caleb McConnell filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

The wins brought OSU up to 6-2 and the Scarlet Knights to 6-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes enter the contest with only 4.9 steals given up per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. But RU comes into the game boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 10.9. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.