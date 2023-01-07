Who's Playing
Texas @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Texas 12-2; Oklahoma State 9-5
What to Know
The #6 Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Jan. 7 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oklahoma State winning the first 64-51 at home and the Longhorns taking the second 56-51.
Texas entered their game against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Texas took a hard 116-103 fall against K-State. Despite the loss, Texas had strong showings from guard Tyrese Hunter, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points, and guard Marcus Carr, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys were able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday, winning 67-60. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Thompson (15), guard Avery Anderson III (13), guard John-Michael Wright (11), and forward Kalib Boone (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Longhorns are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Texas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Texas is now 12-2 while Oklahoma State sits at 9-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. But the Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them sixth in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas 56 vs. Oklahoma State 51
- Jan 08, 2022 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Texas 51
- Mar 13, 2021 - Texas 91 vs. Oklahoma State 86
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oklahoma State 75 vs. Texas 67
- Dec 20, 2020 - Texas 77 vs. Oklahoma State 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - Oklahoma State 81 vs. Texas 59
- Jan 15, 2020 - Texas 76 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Feb 16, 2019 - Texas 69 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Jan 08, 2019 - Oklahoma State 61 vs. Texas 58
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas 65 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Oklahoma State 65 vs. Texas 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Oklahoma State 84 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 04, 2017 - Texas 82 vs. Oklahoma State 79
- Mar 04, 2016 - Texas 62 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas 74 vs. Oklahoma State 69