Who's Playing

Texas @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas 12-2; Oklahoma State 9-5

What to Know

The #6 Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Jan. 7 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oklahoma State winning the first 64-51 at home and the Longhorns taking the second 56-51.

Texas entered their game against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Texas took a hard 116-103 fall against K-State. Despite the loss, Texas had strong showings from guard Tyrese Hunter, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points, and guard Marcus Carr, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday, winning 67-60. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Thompson (15), guard Avery Anderson III (13), guard John-Michael Wright (11), and forward Kalib Boone (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Longhorns are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Texas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Texas is now 12-2 while Oklahoma State sits at 9-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. But the Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them sixth in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.