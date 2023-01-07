Who's Playing
Texas @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Texas 12-2; Oklahoma State 9-5
What to Know
The #6 Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 clash at noon ET Jan. 7 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oklahoma State winning the first 64-51 at home and the Longhorns taking the second 56-51.
The point spread favored Texas on Tuesday, but luck did not. The contest between Texas and the Kansas State Wildcats was not particularly close, with Texas falling 116-103. That makes it the first time this season Texas has let down their home crowd. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Tyrese Hunter, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, and guard Marcus Carr, who had 27 points and six assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys netted a 67-60 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Thompson (15), guard Avery Anderson III (13), guard John-Michael Wright (11), and forward Kalib Boone (10).
The Longhorns are now 12-2 while Oklahoma State sits at 9-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. But the Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them seventh in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.
