Who's Playing

Texas @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas 12-2; Oklahoma State 9-5

What to Know

The #6 Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 clash at noon ET Jan. 7 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oklahoma State winning the first 64-51 at home and the Longhorns taking the second 56-51.

The point spread favored Texas on Tuesday, but luck did not. The contest between Texas and the Kansas State Wildcats was not particularly close, with Texas falling 116-103. That makes it the first time this season Texas has let down their home crowd. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Tyrese Hunter, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, and guard Marcus Carr, who had 27 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys netted a 67-60 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Thompson (15), guard Avery Anderson III (13), guard John-Michael Wright (11), and forward Kalib Boone (10).

The Longhorns are now 12-2 while Oklahoma State sits at 9-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. But the Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them seventh in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.