Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-10, Ole Miss 14-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Ole Miss Rebels and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Ole Miss scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 103-85 victory over the Gators. The win was just what Ole Miss needed coming off of a 90-64 defeat in their prior contest.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. Brakefield continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Murrell, who scored 23 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Commodores came up short against the Tigers on Tuesday and fell 77-69. Vanderbilt has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Ezra Manjon, who scored 19 points. Ven-Allen Lubin was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Rebels' victory bumped their record up to 14-1. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Ole Miss just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Ole Miss' sizeable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ole Miss couldn't quite finish off Vanderbilt in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 74-71. Will Ole Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ole Miss has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Vanderbilt.