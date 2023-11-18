Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Nebraska 4-0, Oregon State 3-0

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

TV: Peacock

Nebraska has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 4:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Pentagon. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Nebraska has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 21 pointsthree times now. They blew past the Seawolves 84-63. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Nebraska did.

Nebraska got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juwan Gary out in front who earned 19 points along with 7 rebounds. Brice Williams was another key contributor, earning 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oregon State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 81-71 win over the Mountaineers. 81 seems to be a good number for Oregon State as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Jordan Pope, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Bilodeau, who earned 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Beavers, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Nebraska and Oregon State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 81.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.