Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: PFW 11-1, Pittsburgh 8-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

PFW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Petersen Events Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact PFW proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Wildcats as the Mastodons made off with a 86-63 win.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh entered their tilt with SC State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Panthers blew past the Bulldogs, posting a 86-50 win at home. Pittsburgh was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Ishmael Leggett and Blake Hinson were among the main playmakers for Pittsburgh as the former scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists and the latter scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Guillermo Diaz Graham, who scored seven points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Mastodons pushed their record up to 11-1 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.7 points per game. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as PFW and Pittsburgh are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.