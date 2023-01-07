Who's Playing

Clemson @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Clemson 12-3; Pittsburgh 11-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-8 against the Clemson Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Pitt's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Clemson at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, sneaking past 68-65. Forward Blake Hinson (16 points), guard Nike Sibande (16 points), and guard Jamarius Burton (15 points) were the top scorers for Pitt.

Speaking of close games: on Wednesday Clemson sidestepped the Virginia Tech Hokies for a 68-65 win. Five players on Clemson scored in the double digits: center PJ Hall (13), forward Hunter Tyson (13), guard Chase Hunter (12), guard Brevin Galloway (11), and forward RJ Godfrey (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Hunter Tyson has had at least 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Panthers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a ten-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Pitt to 11-4 and the Tigers to 12-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last nine years.