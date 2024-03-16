Only four teams qualify for the 2024 Ivy League Tournament, so the action will be intense on Saturday when the top-seeded Princeton Tigers (22-3) take on the No. 4 Brown Bears (11-17) in the semifinals. The winner advances to face the winner of Yale vs. Cornell on Sunday. After a slow start to the season, Brown rolls into the postseason on a six-game winning streak. Princeton has won nine straight, a span that includes two victories over the Bears.

Tipoff at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Tigers are 10-point favorites in the latest Brown vs. Princeton odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 140.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Princeton vs. Brown and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Brown vs. Princeton:

Brown vs. Princeton spread: Princeton -10

Brown vs. Princeton over/under: 140.5

Brown vs. Princeton money line: Princeton -500, Brown +375

Brown: 16-12 ATS this season

Princeton: 14-12 ATS this season

Why Princeton can cover

Princeton's 2023-24 campaign was promising from the start as the Tigers went on the road and upset Rutgers in the season opener despite being 5.5-point underdogs. The Tigers went on to upset Hofstra and Duquesne in their next two games, setting the tone for what would become one of the better regular seasons in program history.

Xaivian Lee has been the catalyst for this squad, averaging 17.7 points per game. Forward Caden Pierce, meanwhile, averaged 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers should have plenty of confidence since they've handled Brown twice, beating the Bears once by nine points and once by 10 this season.

Why Brown can cover

Princeton has the better overall body of work, but Brown enters Ivy Madness playing its best basketball of the season. The Bears were extremely clutch down the stretch, winning six straight -- four of which came down to the final couple possessions.

Kino Lilly Jr. averaged 18.4 points and he went off for 26 at Yale in the regular season finale. Kimo Ferrari can be an x-factor as well. He only averaged 7.2 points per game, but he scored 39 against Dartmouth on March 2, hitting 10 of 12 3-pointers. Brown thrived as the underdog this season, going 12-6 against the spread in that role, so the Bears have a great chance to at least keep it within the number.

How to make Brown vs. Princeton picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 146 points.

So who wins Princeton vs. Brown, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.