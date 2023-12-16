Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-7, Providence 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.20

What to Know

Sacred Heart has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Providence Friars at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Sacred Heart is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Sacred Heart last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-57 to the Stags. Sacred Heart has struggled against Fairfield recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Providence has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 74-54 margin over the Bears. The win was just what Providence needed coming off of a 72-51 defeat in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was Bryce Hopkins, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Oduro, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Pioneers have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for the Friars, they pushed their record up to 8-2 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacred Heart have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sacred Heart took a serious blow against Providence in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, falling 92-64. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Providence is a big 21.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Providence has won all of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 6 years.