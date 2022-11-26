Who's Playing

Columbia @ Providence

Current Records: Columbia 2-5; Providence 4-2

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Amica Mutual Pavilion at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. The Providence Friars will be strutting in after a victory while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Columbia got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Binghamton Bearcats by a score of 81-79.

As for Providence, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Merrimack Warriors on Wednesday. The Friars took down Merrimack 71-57.

Columbia is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Columbia's loss took them down to 2-5 while Providence's win pulled them up to 4-2. We'll see if Columbia can steal Providence's luck or if Providence records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 22-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.