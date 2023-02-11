The No. 20 Providence Friars will try to keep pace atop the Big East standings when they face the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday afternoon. Providence has won four of its last five games, including a 74-62 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday. St. John's is riding a three-game losing skid following a 68-66 setback against Butler on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. The Friars are favored by 5 points in the latest Providence vs. St. John's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 151.5. Before entering any St. John's vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the season 57-37 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Providence vs. St. John's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Providence vs. St. John's:

Providence vs. St. John's spread: Providence -5

Providence vs. St. John's over/under: 151.5 points

Providence vs. St. John's money line: Providence -210, St. John's +175

Providence vs. St. John's picks: See picks here

Why Providence can cover

Providence is in excellent form coming into this game, and it has already recorded one win over St. John's this season. The Friars have won four of their last five games, putting them a tie with three other teams in the loss column atop the Big East standings. They led Georgetown by as many as 17 points in their 74-62 win over the Hoyas on Wednesday.

Bryce Hopkins bounced back from a poor showing against Xavier with 17 points against Georgetown, while Devin Carter scored in double figures for the 12th straight game. Carter's versatility was on display in that win, as he also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Providence has covered the spread in 13 of its last 16 games, while St. John's has failed to cover in six straight games.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's came up just short of pulling off the outright upset in its 83-80 loss to Providence last month, but it covered the 6-point spread in that contest. The Red Storm have been the correct side to back in this head-to-head series, covering in five of the last seven meetings. Senior center Joel Soriano posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting with Providence, making 8 of 9 shots from the floor.

Soriano has been one of the best big men in college basketball this season, averaging a double-double with 15.4 points and 12.0 rebounds. Junior forward David Jones is also in double figures with 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Providence has lost three of its last four road games outright, making the Friars a team to avoid as road favorites on Saturday afternoon.

How to make Providence vs. St. John's picks

The model has simulated St. John's vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Providence vs. St. John's? And which side of the spread is hitting over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 57-37 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.