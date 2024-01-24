Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Purdue and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 49-25 lead over Michigan.

Purdue already has seven blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Michigan 7-11, Purdue 17-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Purdue. The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. Purdue will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for Purdue's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 84-70 victory over the Hawkeyes on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 4 on the offensive boards, as Purdue did.

Zach Edey continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 18 rebounds. The match was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Lance Jones was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Wolverines, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 88-73 loss to the Fighting Illini on Thursday. Michigan has not had much luck with Illinois recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Michigan got a solid performance out of Tarris Reed Jr., who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reed Jr. has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Olivier Nkamhoua, who scored 16 points.

The Boilermakers are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-2 record this season. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Purdue beat Michigan 75-70 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a big 17.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Purdue.