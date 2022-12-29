Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ No. 1 Purdue

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-8; Purdue 12-0

What to Know

The #1 Purdue Boilermakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Purdue entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the New Orleans Privateers as they made off with a 74-53 win. Purdue's forward Trey Kaufman-Renn was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points. Kaufman-Renn's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Davidson Wildcats two weeks ago. Kaufman-Renn's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M was expected to have a tough go of it last Wednesday, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Kentucky Wildcats an easy 88-68 victory. One thing holding the Rattlers back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Tillmon, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with and five turnovers.

This next game looks promising for Purdue, who are favored by a full 36 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

Purdue is now a perfect 12-0 while Florida A&M sits at 2-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Boilermakers are stumbling into the contest with the 349th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. The Rattlers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 36-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 36-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.