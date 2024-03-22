The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers hope history does not repeat itself when they face the No. 16 seed Grambling State Tigers in a first-round matchup in the Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Purdue (29-4) was the No. 1 seed in the East Region last year and was upset 63-58 by 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round. Grambling (21-14) is coming off an 88-81 overtime victory against Montana State in the First Four on Wednesday in the first NCAA Tournament game in school history.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. is set for 7:25 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 26.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Grambling odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.

Purdue vs. Grambling spread: Boilermakers -26.5

Purdue vs. Grambling over/under: 139 points

Purdue vs. Grambling money line: Boilermakers -7537, Tigers +2358

PUR: The Boilermakers are 14-16-1 against the spread as favorites this season



GRA: The Tigers are 11-7 ATS as underdogs away from home in 2023-24



Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers are one victory away from matching the single-season program record of 30 set in 2017-18. They were superb against teams participating in the NCAA Tournament this season, going 14-3 with an average scoring margin of plus-8.1 points per game. Purdue is one of the best shooting teams from beyond the arc in the nation, making 40.8% of its 3-point attempts to rank behind only Kentucky (41.2%).

Senior center Zach Edey leads all Division I players in points (1,563) and rebounds (825) over the past two seasons, making him the first to do so over a two-year span since Ohio's Gary Trent (1993-95). Edey scored 28 points in the Boilermakers' 76-75 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to increase his career total to 2,339 and break the school record previously held by Rick Mount (2,323 from 1967-70). Sophomore guard Braden Smith set the program mark with 240 assists this season and is fourth in the nation with an average of 7.3 per game.

Why Grambling can cover

The Tigers were victorious in their NCAA Tournament debut despite subpar performances by their top two scorers. While junior guard Kintavious Dozier (12.9 points) and senior guard Tra'Michael Moton (11.6) scored six points apiece against Montana State, sophomore guard Jimel Cofer (3.5) came off the bench to lead Grambling with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting. It was just the third double-digit effort of the season by Cofer, who also grabbed two rebounds and made a pair of steals.

Senior guard Jourdan Smith and sophomore Antwan Burnett each made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 18 points versus the Bobcats, with the former also pulling down nine rebounds. Smith, who had a team-high 20 points in Grambling's 75-66 triumph over Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament championship game last weekend, is averaging 10 points this season but has scored 13 or more in six of his last eight contests. Burnett is scoring an average of 10.4 points and has reached double digits in five of his last six outings.

