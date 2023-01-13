Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Purdue

Current Records: Nebraska 9-8; Purdue 15-1

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 2-8 against the #3 Purdue Boilermakers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Nebraska and the Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Nebraska has to be aching after a bruising 76-50 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of guard Sam Griesel, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Purdue and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Purdue wrapped it up with a 76-63 victory. It was another big night for Purdue's center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.

Nebraska is now 9-8 while Purdue sits at 15-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cornhuskers are stumbling into the game with the 48th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. The Boilermakers' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 25th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.5.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last ten games against Nebraska.