No. 2 Purdue hopes to take one more step toward the Big Ten regular-season title when the Boilermakers travel to face Ohio State Sunday on CBS. The Boilermakers have a healthy lead over Illinois and Wisconsin in the conference standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

Since losing to Nebraska on the road by 16 points on Jan. 9, Purdue has won nine straight and were chosen by the NCAA Tournament selection committee as its early No.1 overall seed. The Boilermakers are led by reigning national player of the year Zach Edey and hold a 2.5-game lead over Illinois in the Big Ten standings.

Ohio State fired longtime coach Chris Holtmann earlier this week after another disappointing season. The Buckeyes have lost nine of their last 11 conference games dating back to a win over Rutgers on Jan. 3 in their third Big Ten game of the season.

The Buckeyes are one game out of last place in the Big Ten standings. Ohio State associate coach Jake Diebler has taken over for Holtmann on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. This will mark Diebler's first game as an acting Big Six coach.

How to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Purdue is on a tear. Ohio State is struggling. What could go wrong? Well, a lot because both of Purdue's losses have come on the road in conference play. The Boilermakers struggled in their most recent outing against Minnesota at home before pulling away in the second half. Diebler has a chance to give Ohio State a much-needed spark. This is a line the Buckeyes are capable of covering at home. Prediction: Ohio State +8

