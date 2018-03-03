Purdue vs. Penn State: How to watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds
Penn State gave Purdue a good scare in the regular season
Big Ten semifinal: Purdue vs. Penn State
- When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
Odds via SportsLine: Purdue -6
Analysis: Penn State gave Purdue a good run in the regular season before falling 76-73 inside Mackey Arena, but Saturday's tilt between the two in the Big Ten semifinals has much more at stake. A loss for the Nittany Lions likely sends them packing and bounces them from the NCAA Tournament picture, while a win gets them within a game of clinching an automatic berth to the Big Dance.
As for Purdue, the Boilermakers are sitting pretty as a projected No. 2 seed going into Saturday. Win out, and they could potentially bump up to the 1 line, something the program hasn't achieved since 1996.
If you're laying down money on this one, I advise you taking Penn State to cover. I think Purdue's got the goods to win it, but it'll be down to the wire. Pick: Penn State +6
