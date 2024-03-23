The No. 8 seed Utah State Aggies and the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers square off in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. On Friday, the Aggies defeated the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs 88-72. Likewise, Purdue cruised to a first-round win, blowing out Grambling 78-50.

Tipoff from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana is set for 2:40 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Utah State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Utah State. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Utah State vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Utah State spread: Purdue -11.5

Purdue vs. Utah State over/under: 148.5 points

Purdue vs. Utah State money line: Purdue -613, Utah State +441

PUR: 17-16-1 ATS this season

USU: 15-15-2 ATS this season

Purdue vs. Utah State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue had one of the most potent and effective offenses in the Big Ten this season. The Boilermakers have an array of scorers and different ball handlers who can make an impact. They finished the season second in the conference in scoring offense (83.2) but first in field-goal percentage (.488) and 3-point percantage (.407). Additionally, they led the Big Ten in assists (18.5).

Senior center Zach Edey is such a powerful presence in the lane. Edey (7'4) skies over opposing players and is an anchor in the lane. The Ontario native defends the paint at a high level, while also owning a soft touch around the basket. He led the nation in scoring (24) and was third in rebounds (12). Furthermore, Edey has compiled 24 double-doubles. In the first-round win, he had 30 points and 21 rebounds. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Utah State can cover

Junior forward Great Osobor is a calm, two-way threat in the frontcourt. Osobor thrives in the paint as both a scorer and rebounder. He absorbs contact in the lane with ease and leads the team in scoring (17.8), rebounds (9.1) and blocks (1.5). On March 14 against Fresno State, Osobor had 29 points and 17 boards.

Freshman guard Mason Falslev logs 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also shoots 56% from the field. In his last outing, Falslev had eight points, five boards and three steals. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Utah State vs. Purdue picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Utah State, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.