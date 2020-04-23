Purdue's Matt Haarms, this season's No. 1 grad transfer, commits to BYU over Kentucky, Texas Tech
The Boilermakers' big man will finish his college career with the Cougars
BYU stood toe to toe with the big dogs in basketball, and won. The Cougars on Thursday secured a commitment from highly-regarded Purdue transfer Matt Haarms, who spurned Kentucky and Texas Tech for the opportunity to play out his final year of eligibility in Provo, Utah.
Haarms is a 7-foot-3 center from the Netherlands who made 40 career starts in his three seasons at Purdue. As a graduate transfer, he'll be eligible to play immediately next season for the Cougars.
It's a huge recruiting win for first year coach Mark Pope, who led BYU to a 24-8 record in his first season at the helm and has a wealth of momentum behind him entering his second season. Haarms should be a plug and play starter to help offset the loss of senior Yoeli Childs, who last season averaged 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Haarms was ranked this season's No. 1 grad transfer.
In 29 games last season, Haarms -- behind sophomore standout Trevion Williams on the depth chart at center -- made just 15 total starts, averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. In a larger role, though, he should thrive as a shot-blocking extraordinaire on the back of the BYU defense: in his per-40 stats the last three seasons he averaged 4.1 blocks per game.
The offensive punch Haarms can provide for BYU will be a boon, too, and a welcome one with four of the five leading scorers from last season's team graduating. Haarms made steady improvement as a 3-point shooter at Purdue and has consistently been a reliable post scorer in college. Last season he shot 31.3% from 3-point range and 56.9% from 2-point range.
BYU began last season unranked before climbing as high as No. 14 in the AP poll.
