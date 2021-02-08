The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Fairfield Stags are set to square off on Monday in a MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET at George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall. Fairfield is 3-13 overall and 2-7 at home, while the Bobcats are 5-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Bobcats are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games when playing a team with a losing home record. The Stags, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a double-digit loss at home.

The road team is 8-2-1 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between these two teams. The Bobcats are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.5.

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac spread: Quinnipiac -3.5

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac over-under: 133.5 points

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac money line: Quinnipiac -170, Fairfield +145

What you need to know about Quinnipiac



The Bobcats are hoping to double up on Fairfield, having downed the Stags 78-63 on Sunday. Luis Kortright and Jacob Rigoni each scored 20 points in the victory.

Rigoni leads Quinnipiac in scoring at 11.8 points and rebounds with 6.4 per game. Savion Lewis dishes 3.4 assists per outing. The Bobcats hold opponents to 37 percent shooting from the floor, second in Division-I.

What you need to know about Fairfield

Despite Taj Benning's 18 points, Fairfield fell short against Quinnipiac 78-63 on Sunday. Benning leads the Stags in scoring with 11.8 points per game. Chris Maidoh grabs 5.6 rebounds and Caleb Green dishes 2.7 assists per outing. Fairfield shoots only 39.3 percent from the field, the 19th-lowest field goal percentage in Division-I.

Fairfield has struggled mightily on its home floor. In fact, the Stags have won just two of their last 12 home games. Fairfield is also 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games against Quinnipiac.

