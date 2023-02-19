Who's Playing
Rider @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Rider 14-10; Quinnipiac 18-9
What to Know
The Rider Broncs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Broncs and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Rider hasn't won a contest against Quinnipiac since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Rider was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 81-78 to the Canisius Golden Griffins.
Speaking of close games: Quinnipiac narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Siena Saints 66-63.
Rider is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Quinnipiac's win lifted them to 18-9 while Rider's defeat dropped them down to 14-10. We'll see if the Bobcats can repeat their recent success or if the Broncs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Quinnipiac and Rider both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Rider 63
- Jan 19, 2022 - Quinnipiac 73 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 14, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Rider 70
- Feb 21, 2021 - Quinnipiac 93 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 64
- Feb 16, 2020 - Rider 79 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 07, 2020 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 61
- Feb 12, 2019 - Quinnipiac 98 vs. Rider 88
- Jan 05, 2019 - Rider 72 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Rider 74 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Jan 12, 2018 - Rider 78 vs. Quinnipiac 60
- Feb 26, 2017 - Rider 99 vs. Quinnipiac 82
- Feb 11, 2017 - Rider 112 vs. Quinnipiac 107
- Mar 03, 2016 - Rider 60 vs. Quinnipiac 57
- Jan 24, 2016 - Rider 75 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Jan 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 64 vs. Rider 60