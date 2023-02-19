Who's Playing

Rider @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Rider 14-10; Quinnipiac 18-9

What to Know

The Rider Broncs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Broncs and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Rider hasn't won a contest against Quinnipiac since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Rider was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 81-78 to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Speaking of close games: Quinnipiac narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Siena Saints 66-63.

Rider is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Quinnipiac's win lifted them to 18-9 while Rider's defeat dropped them down to 14-10. We'll see if the Bobcats can repeat their recent success or if the Broncs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Quinnipiac and Rider both have eight wins in their last 16 games.