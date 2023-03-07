Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ Richmond
Regular Season Records: Massachusetts 15-15; Richmond 14-17
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Richmond Spiders are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. UMass should still be riding high after a victory, while the Spiders will be looking to right the ship.
The Minutemen had enough points to win and then some against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, taking their contest 71-60. UMass' guard RJ Luis filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with nine rebounds.
Richmond had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the George Mason Patriots, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Richmond fell in a 62-60 heartbreaker. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. Forward Tyler Burton (17 points) was the top scorer for Richmond.
The Minutemen beat the Spiders 85-76 when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will UMass repeat their success, or does Richmond have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Richmond have won six out of their last eight games against Massachusetts.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Massachusetts 85 vs. Richmond 76
- Jan 05, 2022 - Richmond 80 vs. Massachusetts 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Richmond 79 vs. Massachusetts 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Richmond 95 vs. Massachusetts 71
- Mar 06, 2019 - Massachusetts 87 vs. Richmond 79
- Feb 28, 2018 - Richmond 90 vs. Massachusetts 65
- Mar 01, 2017 - Richmond 75 vs. Massachusetts 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Richmond 69 vs. Massachusetts 53