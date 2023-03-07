Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Richmond

Regular Season Records: Massachusetts 15-15; Richmond 14-17

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Richmond Spiders are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. UMass should still be riding high after a victory, while the Spiders will be looking to right the ship.

The Minutemen had enough points to win and then some against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, taking their contest 71-60. UMass' guard RJ Luis filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with nine rebounds.

Richmond had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the George Mason Patriots, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Richmond fell in a 62-60 heartbreaker. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. Forward Tyler Burton (17 points) was the top scorer for Richmond.

The Minutemen beat the Spiders 85-76 when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will UMass repeat their success, or does Richmond have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond have won six out of their last eight games against Massachusetts.