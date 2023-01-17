Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Richmond

Current Records: Rhode Island 6-11; Richmond 10-8

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Richmond Spiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 9 of 2019. Rhode Island and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Robins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Rams came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday, falling 75-65. Guard Brayon Freeman just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, falling 71-63. Despite the defeat, Richmond got a solid performance out of forward Matt Grace, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

Rhode Island is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put the Rams at 6-11 and the Spiders at 10-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island is stumbling into the contest with the 39th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. Richmond has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Spiders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Richmond have won five out of their last eight games against Rhode Island.