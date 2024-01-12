Who's Playing
PFW Mastodons @ Robert Morris Colonials
Current Records: PFW 13-4, Robert Morris 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Robert Morris and PFW are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Robert Morris found out the hard way on Wednesday. Their bruising 101-76 defeat to the Raiders might stick with them for a while. Robert Morris was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-37.
Meanwhile, PFW pushed their score all the way to 85 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-85 to the Penguins. That's two games in a row now that PFW has lost by exactly eight points.
The Colonials have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for the Mastodons, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 13-4.
Robert Morris was able to grind out a solid victory over PFW in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 71-64. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Robert Morris and PFW both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- Feb 12, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. PFW 64
- Dec 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 75 vs. PFW 70
- Jan 21, 2022 - PFW 86 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Jan 09, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Dec 27, 2020 - PFW 87 vs. Robert Morris 82
- Dec 26, 2020 - Robert Morris 102 vs. PFW 88