Who's Playing
Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Current Records: Nebraska 13-4, Rutgers 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Nebraska and Rutgers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Nebraska and Iowa didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Friday. The Cornhuskers took a hard 94-76 fall against the Hawkeyes. Nebraska found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 16 fewer assists than your opponent.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Josiah Allick, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Rienk Mast was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights ended up a good deal behind the Spartans on Sunday and lost 73-55. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Rutgers has scored all season.
The Cornhuskers' defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for the Scarlet Knights, they bumped their record down to 9-7 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over Rutgers in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 82-72. Does Nebraska have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rutgers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Rutgers and Nebraska both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Nebraska 82 vs. Rutgers 72
- Jan 29, 2022 - Rutgers 63 vs. Nebraska 61
- Jan 08, 2022 - Rutgers 93 vs. Nebraska 65
- Mar 01, 2021 - Nebraska 72 vs. Rutgers 51
- Jan 25, 2020 - Rutgers 75 vs. Nebraska 72
- Jan 03, 2020 - Rutgers 79 vs. Nebraska 62
- Mar 13, 2019 - Nebraska 68 vs. Rutgers 61
- Jan 21, 2019 - Rutgers 76 vs. Nebraska 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nebraska 67 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 24, 2018 - Nebraska 60 vs. Rutgers 54