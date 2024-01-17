Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Nebraska 13-4, Rutgers 9-7

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nebraska and Rutgers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Nebraska and Iowa didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Friday. The Cornhuskers took a hard 94-76 fall against the Hawkeyes. Nebraska found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Josiah Allick, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Rienk Mast was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights ended up a good deal behind the Spartans on Sunday and lost 73-55. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Rutgers has scored all season.

The Cornhuskers' defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for the Scarlet Knights, they bumped their record down to 9-7 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over Rutgers in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 82-72. Does Nebraska have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rutgers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rutgers and Nebraska both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.