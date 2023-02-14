Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Rutgers

Current Records: Nebraska 12-14; Rutgers 16-9

What to Know

The #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights won both of their matches against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last season (93-65 and 63-61) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. RU and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

RU came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 69-60. A silver lining for RU was the play of guard Caleb McConnell, who had 14 points in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Nebraska beat the Wisconsin Badgers 73-63 this past Saturday. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keisei Tominaga (22), forward Derrick Walker (18), guard Sam Griesel (15), and guard Jamarques Lawrence (11).

The Scarlet Knights are now 16-9 while Nebraska sits at 12-14. Nebraska is 4-7 after wins this year, and RU is 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska have won seven out of their last 13 games against Rutgers.