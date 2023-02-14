Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Rutgers
Current Records: Nebraska 12-14; Rutgers 16-9
What to Know
The #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights won both of their matches against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last season (93-65 and 63-61) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. RU and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
RU came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 69-60. A silver lining for RU was the play of guard Caleb McConnell, who had 14 points in addition to five steals.
Meanwhile, Nebraska beat the Wisconsin Badgers 73-63 this past Saturday. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keisei Tominaga (22), forward Derrick Walker (18), guard Sam Griesel (15), and guard Jamarques Lawrence (11).
The Scarlet Knights are now 16-9 while Nebraska sits at 12-14. Nebraska is 4-7 after wins this year, and RU is 6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nebraska have won seven out of their last 13 games against Rutgers.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Rutgers 63 vs. Nebraska 61
- Jan 08, 2022 - Rutgers 93 vs. Nebraska 65
- Mar 01, 2021 - Nebraska 72 vs. Rutgers 51
- Jan 25, 2020 - Rutgers 75 vs. Nebraska 72
- Jan 03, 2020 - Rutgers 79 vs. Nebraska 62
- Mar 13, 2019 - Nebraska 68 vs. Rutgers 61
- Jan 21, 2019 - Rutgers 76 vs. Nebraska 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nebraska 67 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 24, 2018 - Nebraska 60 vs. Rutgers 54
- Jan 21, 2017 - Rutgers 65 vs. Nebraska 64
- Mar 09, 2016 - Nebraska 89 vs. Rutgers 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Nebraska 87 vs. Rutgers 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Nebraska 90 vs. Rutgers 56