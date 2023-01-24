Who's Playing

Penn State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Penn State 13-6; Rutgers 13-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Penn State winning the first 66-49 at home and RU taking the second 59-58.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Nittany Lions proved too difficult a challenge. Penn State took down Nebraska 76-65. Penn State can attribute much of their success to guard Andrew Funk, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans last week was not particularly close, with RU falling 70-57.

Penn State is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Penn State's win brought them up to 13-6 while RU's defeat pulled them down to an identical 13-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Penn State enters the matchup with only 4.3 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. But the Scarlet Knights rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a solid 6-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.