Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Wagner 9-7, Sacred Heart 9-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wagner and Sacred Heart are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wagner entered their tilt with Merrimack with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Seahawks walked away with a 71-65 win over the Warriors on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wagner to victory, but perhaps none more so than Melvin Council Jr., who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Council Jr. pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Seck Zongo, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers beat the Dolphins 80-73 on Monday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Sacred Heart.

The Seahawks have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for the Pioneers, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.

Wagner came up short against Sacred Heart when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 67-55. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacred Heart and Wagner both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.