Who's Playing

Columbia @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Columbia 0-2; Sacred Heart 1-1

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Columbia Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

There's no need to mince words: the Pioneers lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 88-50. Mike Sixsmith had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Columbia has to be aching after a bruising 89-62 loss to the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Thursday.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacred Heart won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.