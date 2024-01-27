Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: LMU 10-10, Saint Mary's 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

LMU has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The LMU Lions and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Last Thursday, LMU's game was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They blew past the Pilots, posting a 92-65 victory at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for LMU.

LMU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Keli Leaupepe, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, and Alex Merkviladze, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. Merkviladze continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Dominick Harris was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's entered their tilt with Pacific with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Gaels took their match at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 76-28 victory over the Tigers. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27 in Saint Mary's favor.

Saint Mary's got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Harry Wessels out in front who scored eight points along with five rebounds.

The win got the Lions back to even at 10-10. As for the Gaels, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 15-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LMU came up short against Saint Mary's when the teams last played on January 6th, falling 68-64. Can LMU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 16-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against LMU.