Who's Playing
Stephen F. Austin @ Sam Houston
Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 13-6; Sam Houston 13-5
What to Know
The Sam Houston Bearkats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bearkats and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sam Houston winning the first 49-41 at home and Stephen F. Austin taking the second 69-67.
The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston was the clear victor by a 78-53 margin over Utah Tech.
Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Saturday, falling 67-58.
The Bearkats' victory brought them up to 13-5 while Stephen F. Austin's defeat pulled them down to 13-6. Sam Houston is 7-5 after wins this season, and Stephen F. Austin is 4-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 14 games against Sam Houston.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 69 vs. Sam Houston 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Sam Houston 49 vs. Stephen F. Austin 41
- Mar 06, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 59
- Jan 31, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 78 vs. Sam Houston 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 68 vs. Sam Houston 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 81 vs. Sam Houston 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Sam Houston 68 vs. Stephen F. Austin 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Sam Houston 94 vs. Stephen F. Austin 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 65 vs. Sam Houston 53
- Jan 27, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 82 vs. Sam Houston 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 56
- Feb 02, 2017 - Sam Houston 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 63
- Mar 05, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 85 vs. Sam Houston 64
- Jan 23, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Sam Houston 64