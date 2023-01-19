Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 13-6; Sam Houston 13-5

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bearkats and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sam Houston winning the first 49-41 at home and Stephen F. Austin taking the second 69-67.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston was the clear victor by a 78-53 margin over Utah Tech.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Saturday, falling 67-58.

The Bearkats' victory brought them up to 13-5 while Stephen F. Austin's defeat pulled them down to 13-6. Sam Houston is 7-5 after wins this season, and Stephen F. Austin is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas
Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 14 games against Sam Houston.

  • Feb 24, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 69 vs. Sam Houston 67
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Sam Houston 49 vs. Stephen F. Austin 41
  • Mar 06, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 59
  • Jan 31, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 78 vs. Sam Houston 68
  • Mar 07, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 68 vs. Sam Houston 57
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 81 vs. Sam Houston 76
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Sam Houston 68 vs. Stephen F. Austin 57
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Sam Houston 94 vs. Stephen F. Austin 72
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 65 vs. Sam Houston 53
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 82 vs. Sam Houston 66
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 56
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Sam Houston 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 63
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 85 vs. Sam Houston 64
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Sam Houston 64