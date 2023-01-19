Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 13-6; Sam Houston 13-5

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bearkats and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sam Houston winning the first 49-41 at home and Stephen F. Austin taking the second 69-67.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston was the clear victor by a 78-53 margin over Utah Tech.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Saturday, falling 67-58.

The Bearkats' victory brought them up to 13-5 while Stephen F. Austin's defeat pulled them down to 13-6. Sam Houston is 7-5 after wins this season, and Stephen F. Austin is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 14 games against Sam Houston.