Halftime Report

New Mexico is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead San Jose State 43-32.

New Mexico entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will San Jose State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: New Mexico 16-3, San Jose State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

San Jose State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The San Jose State Spartans and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. San Jose State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

San Jose State pushed their score all the way to 82 last Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They lost 85-82 to the Bulldogs on a last-minute jump shot From Isaiah Hill. Even though they lost, San Jose State's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.3 points per game (they're now ranked 162nd in scoring overall).

San Jose State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tibet Gorener, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 1 assists, and Trey Anderson who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. That's the first time this season that Gorener scored 30 or more points.

New Mexico has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Falcons on Saturday as the Lobos made off with a 85-66 victory. Winning may never get old, but New Mexico sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Among those leading the charge was JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tru Washington, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Spartans have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Lobos, their win bumped their record up to 16-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

San Jose State took a serious blow against New Mexico when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 96-68. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point San Jose State was down 50-31.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 8-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lobos slightly, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

New Mexico has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.