Who's Playing
Cal State Bakersfield @ San Jose State
Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 4-4; San Jose State 6-3
What to Know
The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Provident Credit Union Event Center at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
The Roadrunners found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-54 punch to the gut against the Dartmouth Big Green this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the San Jose State Spartans lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 99-58. Guard Omari Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.
Cal State Bakersfield is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
Odds
The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cal State Bakersfield won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Cal State Bakersfield 73 vs. San Jose State 72