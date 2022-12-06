Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ San Jose State

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 4-4; San Jose State 6-3

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Provident Credit Union Event Center at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Roadrunners found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-54 punch to the gut against the Dartmouth Big Green this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the San Jose State Spartans lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 99-58. Guard Omari Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

Cal State Bakersfield is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.