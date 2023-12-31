Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Morehead State 9-4, SE Missouri State 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4:15 p.m. ET on December 31st at Show Me Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Morehead State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 41 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped last Thursday as they easily beat the Eagles 101-39 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-22.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SE Missouri State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Screaming Eagles and snuck past 93-91. The win was just what SE Missouri State needed coming off of a 85-64 defeat in their prior match.

The Eagles' win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.5 points per game. As for the Redhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Morehead State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Morehead State came up short against SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in March, falling 65-58. Can Morehead State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 9-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.