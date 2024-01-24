Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Providence 12-6, Seton Hall 13-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Providence and Seton Hall are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Providence scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 100-62 win over the Blue Demons. The win was some much needed relief for Providence as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Carter, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bluejays by a score of 97-94. Even though they lost, Seton Hall's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 172nd in scoring overall).

Despite their defeat, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dre Davis, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Davis has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Friars' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-6. As for the Pirates, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence came up short against Seton Hall in their previous matchup on January 3rd, falling 61-57. Can Providence avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall and Providence both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.