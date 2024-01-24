Who's Playing
Providence Friars @ Seton Hall Pirates
Current Records: Providence 12-6, Seton Hall 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Providence and Seton Hall are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Providence scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 100-62 win over the Blue Demons. The win was some much needed relief for Providence as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.
Among those leading the charge was Devin Carter, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bluejays by a score of 97-94. Even though they lost, Seton Hall's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 172nd in scoring overall).
Despite their defeat, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dre Davis, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Davis has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.
The Friars' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-6. As for the Pirates, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-6.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Providence came up short against Seton Hall in their previous matchup on January 3rd, falling 61-57. Can Providence avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Seton Hall and Providence both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Seton Hall 61 vs. Providence 57
- Mar 04, 2023 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Providence 58
- Dec 17, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Seton Hall 67
- Dec 29, 2021 - Providence 70 vs. Seton Hall 65
- Feb 03, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. Providence 43
- Dec 20, 2020 - Providence 80 vs. Seton Hall 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - Providence 74 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 64
- Jan 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 65 vs. Providence 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Providence 72 vs. Seton Hall 63