Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 9-15, SF Austin 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at William R. Johnson Coliseum. SF Austin might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

SF Austin fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Mavericks but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 71-63 to the Mavericks. SF Austin found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Vaqueros by a score of 87-79 on Thursday. The win was just what Abilene Chr. needed coming off of a 74-45 defeat in their prior contest.

The Lumberjacks' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Wildcats, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-15.

SF Austin beat the Wildcats 79-74 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wildcats turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Chr..