Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SF Austin and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Valley 38-27.

SF Austin came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Utah Valley 9-11, SF Austin 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored SF Austin last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Lancers by a score of 81-79. That's two games in a row now that SF Austin has lost by exactly two points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 5 on offense, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Friday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Redhawks.

The Lumberjacks' loss dropped their record down to 12-8. As for the Wolverines, they dropped their record down to 9-11 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road.

As for their game on Thursday, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

SF Austin took a serious blow against the Wolverines in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 113-69. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point SF Austin was down 55-36.

Odds

SF Austin is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin and Utah Valley both have 1 win in their last 2 games.