Sister Jean gave Loyola-Chicago blessing to print T-shirts with her face and catchphrase
The 98-year-old nun now has official school merchandise after her rise to stardom
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
The 98-year-old team chaplain for Loyola-Chicago is getting her own school merchandise.
Sister Jean, the nun who has risen to fame during the Ramblers' run to the Final Four, has given Loyola-Chicago her blessing to license her name and image on school merchandise including more than 25 T-shirt varieties, one of which captures her signature phrase. You can also get them in long sleeves, V-Neck style or in hoodies.
"We weren't going to do anything until she gave her blessing," senior associate athletic director Tom Sorboro at Loyola said. "She didn't ask for anything for herself."
Bobblehead dolls have also been made in Sister Jean's likeness, and preorder sales have gone through the roof. Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said Monday that within 40 hours, it had already become the best-selling bobblehead in their history, which has produced about 500 various bobbleheads over the last three years.
Buy the shirts, along with plenty of other Final Four gear, at the CBS Sports Fanatics shop here.
-
North Texas-San Francisco odds, picks
Our advance computer model simulated Monday's first CBI finals game 10,000 times
-
Keita Bates-Diop declaring for draft
Bates-Diop was a large part of Ohio State's unexpected success this season
-
March Madness: Elite Eight live updates
The Final Four has been set after Duke and Kansas ended the Elite Eight with an OT thrille...
-
Kansas earns its way into Final Four
The Jayhawks showed their mettle with a hard-fought overtime victory vs. Duke
-
Top 16 games of the 2018 NCAA Tournament
Virginia going down to No. 16 UMBC made history, but was it the best?
-
Four Four is set: 8 things to know
Kansas and Villanova punched its tickets to the Final Four on Sunday