Who's Playing

Alabama @ South Carolina

Current Records: Alabama 23-4; South Carolina 10-17

What to Know

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide are 8-1 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Bama and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Crimson Tide won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 17.5-point advantage in the spread.

Bama entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the Georgia Bulldogs at home to the tune of 108-59. Five players on Bama scored in the double digits: forward Brandon Miller (21), forward Nick Pringle (19), guard Mark Sears (17), guard Rylan Griffen (13), and forward Noah Clowney (12).

Meanwhile, USC was able to grind out a solid victory over the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, winning 82-73. The Gamecocks' guard Meechie Johnson Jr. looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and six dimes.

This next matchup looks promising for the Crimson Tide, who are favored by a full 17.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game this past Saturday, where they covered an 18.5-point spread.

Their wins bumped Bama to 23-4 and USC to 10-17. In Alabama's win, Brandon Miller had 21 points and Nick Pringle dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. We'll see if USC have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.44

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Alabama have won eight out of their last nine games against South Carolina.