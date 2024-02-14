Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Tulsa 12-11, South Florida 17-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulsa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Yuengling Center.

On Sunday, the Golden Hurricane came up short against the Blazers and fell 70-63.

Tulsa's loss came about despite a quality game from PJ Haggerty, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Haggerty has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last five times he's played. Isaiah Barnes was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.9 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Saturday. They secured a 69-65 W over the Owls. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:57 mark of the first half, when South Florida was facing a 32-19 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Chris Youngblood, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 0 assists. Another player making a difference was Kasean Pryor, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane's defeat dropped their record down to 12-11. As for the Bulls, they are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 16 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulsa ended up a good deal behind the Bulls in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 72-56. Can Tulsa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.