Southern California vs. Utah: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Utah @ Southern California

Current Records: Utah 12-7; Southern California 16-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Southern California Trojans are heading back home. USC and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight at Galen Center. USC's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Utah better be ready for a challenge.

Everything went the Trojans' way against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday as they made off with a 75-55 win. It was another big night for forward Onyeka Okongwu, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Washington State Cougars at home on Saturday as they won 76-64. Four players on the Utes scored in the double digits: guard Rylan Jones (24), forward Mikael Jantunen (16), center Branden Carlson (12), and forward Timmy Allen (11). This makes it three games in a row in which Allen has had at least three steals.

USC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

USC is now 16-4 while Utah sits at 12-7. The Trojans are 11-4 after wins this season, the Utes 7-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won five out of their last seven games against Southern California.