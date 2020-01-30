Southern California vs. Utah: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Southern California vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Southern California
Current Records: Utah 12-7; Southern California 16-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Southern California Trojans are heading back home. USC and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight at Galen Center. USC's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Utah better be ready for a challenge.
Everything went the Trojans' way against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday as they made off with a 75-55 win. It was another big night for forward Onyeka Okongwu, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Washington State Cougars at home on Saturday as they won 76-64. Four players on the Utes scored in the double digits: guard Rylan Jones (24), forward Mikael Jantunen (16), center Branden Carlson (12), and forward Timmy Allen (11). This makes it three games in a row in which Allen has had at least three steals.
USC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
USC is now 16-4 while Utah sits at 12-7. The Trojans are 11-4 after wins this season, the Utes 7-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won five out of their last seven games against Southern California.
- Mar 07, 2019 - Utah 83 vs. Southern California 74
- Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 77 vs. Southern California 70
- Feb 24, 2018 - Southern California 74 vs. Utah 58
- Jan 14, 2018 - Southern California 84 vs. Utah 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. Southern California 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Utah 80 vs. Southern California 72
- Feb 21, 2016 - Utah 80 vs. Southern California 69
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Power rankings: Kansas moves up
The final week of January gave us a good picture at which teams are starting to truly separate...
-
Top 25 And 1: Aztecs off to 22-0 start
The Aztecs are inching closer to an undefeated regular season
-
UNCA vs. Gardner-Webb odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb game...
-
Wisconsin's Davison suspended one game
Davison went low on Iowa's Connor McCaffery in the waning moments of the Badgers' loss
-
Nike under probe by SEC
The international apparel provider is accused of making payments to top tier basketball players...
-
UW second-leading scorer stepping away
King revealed that the Badgers program 'is not the right fit' for him
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home