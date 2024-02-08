Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 10-13, Southern Indiana 6-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Illinois has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Screaming Eagles Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 90-88 finish the last time they played, Eastern Illinois and the Trojans decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Panthers suffered a bruising 71-47 loss at the hands of the Trojans on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Illinois has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Tigers on Saturday and fell 79-74.

Even though they lost, Southern Indiana smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Panthers dropped their record down to 10-13 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.3 points per game. As for the Screaming Eagles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Eastern Illinois haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Southern Indiana, though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given Eastern Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, the Screaming Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Southern Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Screaming Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Indiana and Eastern Illinois both have 1 win in their last 2 games.