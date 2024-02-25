Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Southern U. looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Grambling 37-23.

Southern U. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Grambling 13-13, Southern U. 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling is 8-2 against the Jaguars since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Grambling pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Jaguars.

Even though Grambling has not done well against the Panthers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Tigers walked away with an 83-74 victory over the Panthers. The win made it back-to-back wins for Grambling.

Meanwhile, Southern U. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 13-13 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-10.

Grambling strolled past the Jaguars when the teams last played back in January by a score of 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grambling since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern U. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..