SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: SF Austin 10-6, Southern Utah 5-10

What to Know

Southern Utah will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for the Thunderbirds, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 80-62 loss to the Wolverines. Southern Utah has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, SF Austin's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trailblazers. SF Austin didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, SF Austin were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Utah Tech only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Thunderbirds bumped their record down to 5-10 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Lumberjacks, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Utah beat SF Austin 67-58 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Southern Utah have another victory up their sleeve, or will SF Austin turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.