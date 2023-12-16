Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: FAU 8-2, St. Bona. 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Bona. Bonnies will take on the FAU Owls in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at MassMutual Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

St. Bona. entered their tilt with Siena with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Bonnies took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 89-56 win over the Saints. With that win, St. Bona. brought their scoring average up to 76.2 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 23 points. Another player making a difference was Chad Venning, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, FAU entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Panthers, posting a 94-60 win at home. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

FAU can attribute much of their success to Johnell Davis, who scored 16 points along with four steals. Jalen Gaffney was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Bonnies' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.0 points per game. As for the Owls, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Bona. just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've made 52% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Bona. beat FAU 71-64 in their previous meeting back in December of 2019. Will St. Bona. repeat their success, or does FAU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.